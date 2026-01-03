AU Professor bags national award

Visakhapatnam: VVS Prasad of Andhra University bagged the ICC National Award for Excellence in Construction of Nano Materials (Innovation in Construction - Individual) in New Delhi.

Jointly organised by the Construction Industry Development Council, Indian Society for Trenchless Technology and International Council of Consultants, the award was given at the ‘No-Dig India Show 2025’ last November.

The event convened industry leaders, consultants and engineering institutions to deliberate on skill enhancement in alignment with the New Education Policy (NEP).

The recognition underscored Dr Prasad’s pioneering contributions to nanomaterial applications in construction space. He mentored 21 Ph D scholars, over 170 M Tech students and published 153 journals published in national and international reputed journals.

His remarkable academic accomplishments in the past 26 years have been recognised through multiple honors, including four gold medals, including the coveted Col BN Bajpai Gold Medal National Award for his outstanding research in engineering and technology, as well as the Prathibha Puraskar Award.

Currently, Dr Prasad serves as a chairman of the Board of Studies for the Department of Marine Engineering at Andhra University College of Engineering.

He was appreciated by AU Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar at the campus.