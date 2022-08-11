Aurobindo donates 10L to Sampradayam

Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Company donated Rs 10 lakh to Sampradayam a gurukul where classical dance training is provided to students.

As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) the company donated the amount through cheque and the company management representatives, N Raja Reddy, K Kamalakar Reddy, P Gopala Krishna Reddy and Y Shankar handed over the cheque to the "Sampradayam" director Swathi Somanadh through district collector Srikesh B Lathkar on Wednesday at collector's office.