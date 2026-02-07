Ayurvedic physicians from across country exchange best practices at ‘WAPCON’

Visakhapatnam: From‘MSME and start up opportunities in Ayurpreneurship for women’ to ‘PCOS in present generation-an Ayurvedic perspective on prevention and management’ and ‘metabolic diseases on the rise, preventive and reversal care through Ayurveda’, the day-one of WAPCON-26 (Women Ayurveda Practitioners Conference) witnessed Ayurvedic doctors and experts from allied fields sharing insights into different topics.

The inaugural of the first national women Ayurveda and Ayurpreneurship conference saw the largest congregation of close to 600 women Ayurvedic physicians from across the country. Organised by Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad (VAP), a national non-governmental organisation committed to the revival, promotion and scientific advancement of Ayurveda, in collaboration with AYUSH department and Andhra University, ‘WAPCON’ is considered a strategic initiative contributing to Andhra Pradesh’s vision of becoming a hub for traditional medicine, wellness tourism, and women-led entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahila Prakoshth Prabhari of VAP Padmaja Dasi said, “The avenue aims at building awareness about the ancient medicine and growing popularity of Ayurveda across the world.”

The ‘WAPCON’ focused on empoweringA women Ayurvedic doctors and making people aware of the umpteen benefits of Ayurveda on women’s health.

Sharing her thoughts, Ayurvedic consultant, obstetrician and gynecologist, Dhatri Ayurcare K. Sribala, opined, “After Covid-19 pandemic, the popularity of Ayurveda has increased manifold. However, the system has to be streamlined further for improved public connect. There is a need to build awareness among people and platforms like this aid in reaching out to masses in an effective manner.” With nine different sessions lined up for two days, the conference witnessed participation of around 1,000 delegates, including women Ayurveda physicians, academicians, researchers and students from various States. Apart from the growing national importance of Ayurveda, the event highlighted women leadership in the sector.

BJP State president PVN Madhav, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar, chairperson of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Maneesha Kothekar, VAP AP president Madhava Rao Chowdary, Ayurvedic physician Niranjani Jakhotia and others were present at the inaugural session. A medical expo featuring 50 stalls featuring leading Ayurveda and medical companies showcased innovations, products, and entrepreneurial opportunities in the healthcare sector.

WAPCON-2026 served as a platform promoting Ayurveda, women empowerment, policy dialogue and healthcare innovation, bringing national focus to Andhra Pradesh as a hub for Ayurveda excellence.