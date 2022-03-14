Balanced growth possible only through 3 capitals: Muttamsetti

Visakhapatnam: All the districts across the State need to be developed to ensure that there is no movement initiated by the people of Rayalaseema region, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao. Addressing a media conference here on Friday, the Minister said the State can only witness a balanced development with the introduction of three capitals.

The Minister said the government would soon bring a comprehensive Bill on the three capitals. "Decisions should be made based on people's views and opinions and that is the reason why the YSRCP is keen on decentralised development," he said.

The Opposition TDP is criticising every move of the State government as it has failed to launch as many people's welfare schemes as the YSRCP government, the Minister stated.

"In Visakhapatnam, all decks are cleared for the implementation of the housing scheme," the Minister said, appealing to the Opposition parties not to cause any hindrance. Speaking about the BJP, the Minister said, "First, the BJP should take steps for creating a separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters and efforts should be made to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant."

Answering another query on the loans being taken by the State govenrment, he asked, "Is the BJP governing without procuring any loan." The conference was attended by Gajuwaka MLA Nagireddy, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, among others.