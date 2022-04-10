Bandaru challenges MP to take oath at Tirupati shrine

Visakhapatnam: Former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the YSRCP came to power by doling out false promises and lies. On Saturday, he told the media in Visakhapatnam that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had given permission to the NCC company in Visakhapatnam at a rate of 20 per cent higher than the market value in 2019. He challenged Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy to talk about GO No. 64 in detail.

According to the report of the four-member committee on NCC project allocation, it was finalised for Rs 1,000 crore but Bandaru questioned how it has shrunk to Rs 187 crore now.

He pointed out that the YSRCP government had cancelled the Adhani, Lulu projects sanctioned by the TDP and wondered what is stopping it from cancelling permission to the NCC company. Bandaru challenged the MP to pay a visit to Tirupati and take an oath at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on the issue.

TDP state secretary VSN Murthy Yadav, Visakhapatnam constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad, TNSF state president M Venu Gopal and Visakhapatnam constituency women president Sarvasidhi Anathalakshmi were present in the conference.