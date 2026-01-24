Biggest coastal festival ‘Visakha Utsav 2026’ commences today

Visakhapatnam: With Visakhapatnam serving as beach and nightlife zone, Anakapalli as culture, spirituality and eco-tourism space and Araku Valley as tribal and adventure stage, the much-awaited ‘Visakha Utsav 2026’, the country’s biggest coastal festival, is ready to entertain the people on multiple stages.

Set to entertain the viewers and visitors for a stretch of nine days consistently, starting Saturday (January 24), the Utsav will present 17 live concerts and 500-plus events all along the 35-km long corridor staged in three districts.

As the State government is keen on placing Visakhapatnam on a global map, the tourism department plans to pack several threads through the endeavour, offering a first-of-its-kind tourism and cultural experience in India. Music aficionados can mark their calendar as singers Sunitha, Kanika Kapoor, Javed Ali, Geetha Madhuri, Ram Miriyala, Swetha Mohan to present live concerts, while Kamakshi and Abhijith Nair to present violin renditions. At Anakapalli, people are going to be treated to a cultural extravaganza as events include tribal and folk performances such as ‘Dhimsa’, ‘Kommu Koya’, ‘Puliveshalu’, ‘Garagalu’, ‘Tappeta Gullu’, so on and so forth.

Blending nature-based tourism and tribal culture, events at Araku Valley include cycling marathons, guided trekking, adventure sports, flower shows, tribal art festivals, cultural showcases, carnival walks and panel discussions.

Encapsulating music, art and heritage, this edition of ‘Visakha Utsav’ promises to offer a nine-day-long treat, celebrating the cultural diversity of Andhra Pradesh.