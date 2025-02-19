  • Menu
BJP leaders visit Mudasarlova land allotted to SCoR

Visakhapatnam: BJP leaders visited the place allotted for South Coast Railway Zone headquarters on Tuesday.

BJP Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president M M N Parasurama Raju enquired the authorities about the soil test and the process followed for the exercise.

Further, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the aspirations of North Andhra people by laying the foundation for the new zone in Visakhapatnam.

About 54 acres of land has been allotted in the city’s Mudasarlova area for the South Coast Railway Zone. The tender process for the administration building has commenced.

The event was attended by Soil Testing Agency representative Verma, Arilova mandal president Kondapalli Satish Babu, Visakhapatnam east constituency convener Murali Mohan, BJP leaders Koteshwara Rao, Laxman Rao, K Meenakshi and others participated.

