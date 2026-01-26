BLS training to build cardiac emergency awareness

Visakhapatnam: India currently shows that 25 percent of all heart attacks occur in individuals under 40 years old, and 15–20 percent of sudden cardiac arrests affect people below 50.

Highlighting the rising cardiovascular risk among younger population and as part of the public health and community preparedness, a city-wide basic life support (BLS) training programme across the city in Visakhapatnam was rolled out.

Along with Visakhapatnam, the awareness drive was organised in 77 locations including in Chennai and Madurai, engaging citizens from diverse age groups and backgrounds.

Training people with critical first-response skills and promoting a culture of emergency preparedness across communities, MGM Healthcare Group focused on bridging the critical gap between the onset of a cardiac emergency and timely medical intervention through the initiative.

The programme covered CPR, choking response and AED awareness with hands-on demonstrations delivered by certified clinicians and trainers.

The training sessions were conducted across public spaces, educational institutions, corporate parks and communities in Vizag. Trainers, who played a pivotal role in delivering the largest coordinated community life-saving initiatives, were felicitated.