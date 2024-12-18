Brain-dead person’s organs give new life to four patients

Visakhapatnam: A brain dead person saved the lives of four families as his family donated his organs.

Murali Krishna (52), a resident of Simhachalam met with an accident on December 14 at Kurmannapalem. The locals shifted him to a private hospital located at Sheela Nagar. After examining the patient and making the efforts to save him, a team of doctors declared Mu-rali Krishna brain dead on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the family members of the road accident victim agreed to donate his organs with the support of the Jeevandan team and their decision was brought to the attention of Jeevandan state coordinator Dr K Rambabu.

Following which, Dr Rambabu issued permission to collect the heart, kidneys and liver of Murali Krishna. The collected organs were allocated to four needy patients following Jeevandan protocol.

As per the government’s protocol RDO and the Jeevandan state coordinator paid tributes to Murali Krishna and handed over Rs 10,000 and appreciation certificate to the family mem-bers of the donor. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rambabu lauded the efforts of the medical team, who success-fully collected the organs. The Jeevandan state coordinator thanked City Police Commission-er Shankabhratha Bagchi for helping reach the organs to various destinations quickly through a green channel.