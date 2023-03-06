'Businessmen should grow, contribute to nation building'

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu exhorted the businessmen and industry bigwigs to grow financially and contribute towards nation building through their corporate social responsibility initiatives. Participating as chief guest in entrepreneurs conclave and networking meet organised by Corporate Connections (CC), an international body, at Fluentgrid IT hill near Rushikonda here on Sunday, he said that India is progressing in all sectors and going to occupy world's third leading economic power in the coming years from the present fifth position. Even as it takes 10 years to happen, Venkaiah Naidu expressed confidence over it.





The former Vice-President observed that the space and defence technologies showcase the intellectual capabilities of the country. He expressed that the startup ecosystem in the country generated new jobs with 86,000 startups. "Inherent knowledge in Indian society will create successful entrepreneurs in future. The business community should follow ethics and commitment to strengthen the Indian economy," he exhorted.





Further, Venkaiah Naidu said the New Education Policy is in the right direction to hone the young population in various skills. He said that the government must utilise the G20 Presidency this year and focus on protecting environment, culture and tradition and work on challenges related to economic offenders, sharing knowledge, etc. The responsibility, he said, was on all the stakeholders.





Participating as guest of honour, Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice DVSS Somayajulu said that CSR should not be limited to papers. "The corporate companies must uplift the society as responsible organisations. He mentioned that 80 years back, the country started a new journey and now India is progressing in the right direction. He said the corporate networking will play a key role to enhance knowledge and new perspectives," Justice Somayajulu mentioned. Corporate Connections Chairman G Pavan, along with other personnel Shravan Srikanth and Bhardwaja participated in the meeting.



