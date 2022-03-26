Call to make bandh against VSP sale a success

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and hike in fuel prices, trade unions decided to stage a city-wide bandh on March 28. As a part of the bandh, CITU leaders are campaigning across the city and urging the public to make the bandh a success.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU city general secretary RKSV Kumar said the BJP-led government is privatising the PSUs across the country for its own benefit. Launching an 'auto-rickshaw jata' at Maddilapalem here on Friday, GVMC Employees Union CITU general secretary P Venkata Reddy said the BJP government is taking measures to sell the VSP despite several protests.

Similarly, the CITU leaders demanded a comprehensive law with ESI and PF for unorganised workers. Later, a general body meeting was held with the municipal workers. CITU leaders G Subbarao, MV Prasad, JR Naidu, R Srinu, N Raju and P Vijaya participated in the auto-rickshaw jata programme.

Meanwhile, a conference was organised by the all-party trade unions under the aegis of CITU, AITUC and INTUC auto-rickshaw unions. Addressing the gathering, CITU city general secretary K Satyanarayana said that a nation-wide strike would be held on May 28 and 29. As a part of it, he appealed to the auto-rickshaw drivers to make the bandh a success.

AITUC state secretary G Vamana Murthy demanded reduction in fuel and LPG cylinder prices.

Representatives of the all-party trade unions demanded the setting up of a welfare board for auto-rickshaw workers and the provision of parking spaces in the city.

They alleged that cases were being registered against transport workers and thousands of rupees were being levied as penalty. The penalty system is causing a huge financial burden to the transport workers, the representatives mentioned.