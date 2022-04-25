Canada to explore investment opportunities in South India

Visakhapatnam: Consulate General of Canada to India will visit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by the end of May to explore trade and investment opportunities here, says Kenneth Wong, Consul and senior trade commissioner, consulate general of Canada in Bengaluru, while addressing a gathering in a virtual mode at Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) here.

"The Consulate General has been concentrating their efforts in the local ecosystem. We will travel to this region soon. I know the value of being in such an environment, and we are planning out being here for at least the next three years. So, we will have ample opportunity to meet," he said, congratulating all the people involved in the event for organising the first business conclave successfully after the Covid-19 impact.

Wong says, "My team in Bengaluru and those from the trade offices in Chennai and Hyderabad are responsible for the promotion and facilitation of trade and investment in the six provinces in the South India – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala – that contribute 38 per cent to India's GDP with 252 million people, a 21 per cent of the country's population."

Canada recognises the growing importance of deepening our trade ties in the long term economic perspective across the Indo-Pacific region and India plays a critical role in this.