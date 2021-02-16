Chandrababu Naidu visits Vizag, meets Palla Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Chandrababu Naidu visited the hospital where Palla Srinivasa Rao has been admitted. The former MLA refused to undergo any medication in the hospital and continued his fast.

Ahead of TDP chief's arrival, police shifted former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao forcibly to a private hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Palla Srinivasa Rao is on a fast unto death for the past six days.