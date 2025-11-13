CII India Europe Business Partnership Roundtable: Andhra Pradesh is gateway for Indian market says CM Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is a gateway for India’s market with abundant investment opportunities in various sectors, observed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Participating as a chief guest for India Europe Business Partnership Roundtable organized here on November 13, 2025, as part of two day CII partnership summit, the Chief Minister praising Visakhapatnam as a beautiful green and safest city, said that Visakhapatnam is going to emerge as global IT hub as Google is going to set up AI data centre with an investment of $15 billion and sub sea cables will be laid connecting Singapore. Andhra Pradesh has been promoting industries in a big way and as part of it adopted speed of doing business and clearing applications within 45 days. Citing a recent example, the Chief Minister said Premier Energy got clearances with in 45 days with a single phone call. Likewise Reliance is setting the second largest brewery globally with clearances within a month and planning to start production from February.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is going to develop a drone city for both civil applications and defence sector needs. As per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote space technology in the private sector, Andhra Pradesh is planning to develop a space city. Andhra Pradesh is strong in the energy sector by producing solar, wind and pumped storage power generation. He said Andhra Pradesh is going to emerge as a green energy hub. While India set a target to produce 500 GW in green energy Andhra Pradesh decided to produce 160 GW of green energy.

Andhra Pradesh is strong in several sectors including AI, Data centre, Space, drones, electronics, aero space, semiconductors. When the Government of India recently announced quantum computing policy, Andhra Pradesh decided to develop quantum valley in

Amaravati and confident that quantum computers will be produced in AP in two years.

The Chief Minister said India is going to emerge as Number One in the economy and it is unstoppable. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said India has an advantage of a stable government. He appealed to global investors to come and invest in Andhra Pradesh. If any one comes forward for investment, the Government will provide an escort officer to follow up their applications for setting up of industries in the state.

Earlier welcoming the gathering Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, India Chandrajit Banerjee praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary outlook and commitment for economic development of both India and Andhra Pradesh.

Dignatories including Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy, Republic of Armenia, R Mukundan, President Designate, CII and MD and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited, Ms Clemence Kopeikin, Chief Impact officer FyrstGen Holding Limited, Switzerland, Bertram Lohmuller, Professor kSDG Technology transfer and leadership, export-Akademie Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, Amit Kalyani Chairman, CII Europe council and Vice chairman and Jt Managing Director Bharat Forge Limited, India were present.

It may be noted that India and Europe are witnessing significant growth across sectors including renewable energy, technology and smart manufacturing. Both India and Europe have committed to contribute and collaborate to advance the green shift through collaboration to accelerate green transition and enhance the joint green funding mechanisms.