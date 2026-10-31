City cardiologist invited as int’l faculty at ‘TCT 2026 Meet’

Visakhapatnam: Dr.Dibya Kumar Baruah, senior consultant cardiologist and director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Interventional Cardiology at Apollo Hospitals, Health City, Visakhapatnam, has been invited as an international faculty member at the prestigious Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026 conference, to be held in San Diego, USA, from October 31 to November 3. The meeting is renowned for presenting groundbreaking first-in-human studies, randomised clinical trial results and late-breaking research that influence cardiovascular treatment guidelines and clinical practices worldwide.

Recognised for his expertise in complex coronary angioplasty (PTCA), Dr Baruah will present advanced technologies used to treat severe calcium deposits in coronary arteries before stent implantation. These include Orbital Atherectomy and Rotational Atherectomy, which use specialised devices to modify calcified blockages and Intravascular Lithotripsy, a shockwave-based technology that helps fracture calcium deposits in heavily calcified coronary arteries.

At TCT 2026, he will additionally participate as an expert panelist in three sessions focusing on complex balloon angioplasty.