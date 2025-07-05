City girl triumphs in global beauty & talent contest

Visakhapatnam: Ina celebration of global beauty and talent, 18-year-old Disha Palnati from Visakhapatnam emerged as the Super Grand Prix winner at the 11th edition of the ‘Miss & Mr Grand Sea World 2025’ held recently in Dubai.

Representing India at the prestigious international platform, Disha brought laurels to the City of Destiny showcasing her exceptional skills. A B Tech student from Manipal University, Jaipur, Disha completed her education at Navy Children School, Visakhapatnam, and pursued her 11th and 12th grades at FIITJEE. Her intellect, stage presence and cultural pride made her stand out in the event.

Disha claimed multiple titles, including super grand prix winner--Miss Grand Sea World 2025, Miss Teen Grand Sea 2025, Best National Costume Award, Best Talent Performance.

Terming the victory as surreal, Disha said, “It was such an honour to represent my country on a global platform. I made a lot of friends who belong to different countries.”

This year’s edition witnessed participation from 19 countries, with 60 contestants from across the globe selected for the final stage.

Adding to India’s glory at the event, another Vijayawada-based contestant Dr Sahithi Seelam, stood out in the ‘Mrs. Category’. A doctor by profession, a mother of two, and a successful entrepreneur, she made her presence felt in the competition, bagging two titles – ‘Best Interview Model’ and ‘Fashion Icon Award’.

President of ‘Miss & Mr. Grand Sea World’ Valentina Mishra, who continues to mentor contestants with a strong focus on confidence, culture and individuality, mentioned that she worked pretty hard to take the pageant to new global heights.