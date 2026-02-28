City Police crack 45 property cases in Jan

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 45 property offence cases in the month of January, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Briefing the media here on Friday, the CP mentioned that the city police arrested 76 property offenders involved in different crimes registered across the city.

About 378.02 grams of gold ornaments, 1041.84 grams of silver ware, 2 two-wheelers and a total of worth Rs.1.02 crore properties were recovered by the police, the CP informed.

Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that 69 property offences were reported in the last month. Apart from the property cases, the CP informed that 420 missing mobiles worth Rs.63 lakh were also recovered. He stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, the Commissioner mentioned that 213 CC cameras were installed across the city and 364 crime awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public. Special patrolling at crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams during day and night times, he added..