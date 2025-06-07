Live
- Renovated IOB branch inaugurated
- “Vemireddy has no moral right to speak about backstabbing politics”
- Jewels worth Rs 34.46 L presented to Govindaraja Swamy
- EPACK Prefab inaugurates sandwich panel making facility at Mambattu
- Pontiff of Sode Vadiraja Mutt inaugurates sacred vanas in Sri City
- DSC online exams begin smoothly in Tirupati
- TTD takes legal action to protect Tirupati laddu’s GI status
- HRAAP’s new committee formed
- Vignan signs MoU with UGECPL
- Rains and gusty winds expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
City student bags gold in Taekwondo championship
Visakhapatnam: Adding to her list of achievements, P Devi Tulasi, 9th class student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s School, secured a gold medal in 46th Sub Junior, 11th Cadet, 44th Junior and Senior Kyurogi and Poomsae Dis-trict Taekwondo Championship – 2025, held recently at Ukkuna-garam, Visakhapatnam. The student has been receiving regular Taekwondo training from an early age through the school’s Sports Academy under the guidance of expert coaches, has consistently excelled in the sport, winning several accolades at various levels.
The championship was organised by PydimambaTaekwondo Club, af-filiated to the District Taekwondo Association and recognised by the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. Devi Tulasi competed in the Under-14, below 59-kg category, show-casing commendable skill and determination.