City student bags gold in Taekwondo championship

Visakhapatnam: Adding to her list of achievements, P Devi Tulasi, 9th class student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s School, secured a gold medal in 46th Sub Junior, 11th Cadet, 44th Junior and Senior Kyurogi and Poomsae Dis-trict Taekwondo Championship – 2025, held recently at Ukkuna-garam, Visakhapatnam. The student has been receiving regular Taekwondo training from an early age through the school’s Sports Academy under the guidance of expert coaches, has consistently excelled in the sport, winning several accolades at various levels.

The championship was organised by PydimambaTaekwondo Club, af-filiated to the District Taekwondo Association and recognised by the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. Devi Tulasi competed in the Under-14, below 59-kg category, show-casing commendable skill and determination.

