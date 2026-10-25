Civic chief monitors poll arrangements

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner and Additional Election Officer Ketan Garg directed the election officials of north zone to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made at polling stations to enable voters to exercise their franchise without any inconvenience during the second ordinary elections of GVMC.

On Saturday, he inspected polling stations established at Gnanakethan School for wards 49 and 53 in north zone, along with north zone special officer K Gnanaveni and GVMC additional commissioner P Nallanayya.

During the inspection, the Commissioner stated that five polling stations for ward 49 and three polling stations for ward 53 were set up at Gnanakethan School. He instructed the election officials to provide all essential facilities, including barricades, drinking water, electricity, tents and signboards for the convenience of voters. Later, he directed the officials to transport the required polling materials to the stations within the stipulated time.

GVMC Superintending Engineers Pallam Raju and Sampath Kumar, Zonal Commissioner B Ramu, Executive Engineers Murali and Padmaja, ACP Tirupati Rao, and other polling personnel accompanied Ketan Garg.