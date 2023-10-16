CM inaugurates Infosys in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Infosys development centre at IT Hill in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Accompanied by ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajini, Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, among others, the Chief Minister interacted with the Infosys management.

Apart from the inauguration of Infosys office, the Chief Minister arrived in Visakhapatnam to launch a few development projects and pharma units taken up in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Further, Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taking part in the inauguration of Eugia Sterile Pvt Ltd located in pharma city of Parawada and launch of Laurus Lab unit 2- formulation block and unveil the LSPS unit 2.

Earlier, the CM was received by ministers, district officials, party leaders and Mayor at Visakhapatnam Airport.