CM Naidu proposes ‘zero-poverty’ nation idea to India Inc

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday proposed a novel approach to make India ‘zero-poverty’ nation. He said there was a need to channelise the resources of the Central government, state governments and the industry to achieve poverty eradication. Addressing the CII national council members virtually, Naidu said there was a sea of opportunities provided the by governments and the industry joins hands with them under the P4 mode (Public Private People’s Partnership).

He said every corporate has been taking up CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities and the Union government and state governments too have been implementing several schemes for poverty eradication. But still the task ahead is huge as the disparities are increasing day by day and the number of poor people is also on the rise, he said, adding that if the Centre, state governments and the industry can prepare an action plan, channelise the CSR funds and take up poverty eradication programme, it would become possible to eradicate poverty.

“Today, I am putting one proposal before you. Can you do something for them? This is where I am proposing P4,” Naidu said and called up on India's top 10 per cent to adopt the bottom 20 per cent in this mission to handhold, guide and mentor the poor to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Advising the captains of Indian industry to adopt short-term, medium-term and long-term plans, the Chief Minister called up on them to treat people in PPPP as capital, complemented by other assets. “I want to make this country a ‘zero-poverty’ nation, (with) zero-poverty states and zero-poverty villages. Otherwise, even if we emerge as the number one economy, poor people will remain. It is not good for the nation,” he said.

Exuding confidence that this mission is possible in this cyber age, Naidu said planning at the macro level can enable micro level execution with periodic reviews. “All of us will work together for this concept of ‘zero poverty’. It would be a great achievement, but we have to start at some point; that is where I want to introduce it to you,” Naidu added.

He promised that Andhra Pradesh would collaborate with innovatively thinking industrialists and assured state support for their ideas. Naidu said the port city of Visakhapatnam will be transformed into a fintech hub and promised that a CII summit will be held in the state by the end of this year. Further, he invited the captains of the Indian industry to set up their key offices in Amaravati, promising to extend land and other required amenities, among other proposals.