Collector gives a call for strengthen industrial sector

Visakhapatnam: District collector M N Harendhira Prasad instructed the authorities concerned to strengthen the industrial sector with an aim to improve infrastructure and promoting new innovations.

Holding a District Industrial Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting here on Friday, the district collector said that authorities should be aware of technical aspects and provide necessary permissions to establish new industries.

The collector underlined that the investors should take advantage of the resources available in the district and take necessary steps to lead the industrial development. Officials have been instructed to increase the speed of land acquisition and single window clearance for setting up firms. As part of the meeting, representatives of Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) and entrepreneurs brought the facilities required at Autonagar and IT Hills to the notice of the collector.

They said that vehicle parking in Autonagar became a big challenge. The representatives asked to facilitate a check post to control the entry of private vehicles in the region. They also appealed for allocation of additional parking space.

Responding to their issues, the collector instructed the officials concerned to take necessary measures.

RTC regional manager was directed to run special RTC bus services to Autonagar and IT Hills for the convenience of the employees.

District industries department general manager V Adiseshu, Visakhapatnam RDO P Sreelekha, industrialists and other department officials were present.