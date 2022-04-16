Collector launches first phase of mosquito elimination

Visakhapatnam: If malaria cases were registered in the district, the authorities concerned would be held responsible, said Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar.



Launching the first phase of mosquito repellent programme at Gondur Colony on Friday, the Collector directed the staff to spray without missing a single house in the villages.

He clarified that mosquito repellent should be sprayed at every house in malaria affected villages. The method of spraying was examined.

Further, Sumit Kumar alerted the authorities to remain vigilant for the next four months and take malaria prevention measures. Panchayat staff and village volunteers will be responsible for the activity, he added.

Submission of false data will not be accepted and action will be taken against the erring staff as the data would be cross verified to ensure that the spraying was done correctly.

Malaria department officials explained to the District Collector that 1,288 villages in the agency area would be covered in the first phase.

ITDA Project Officer R Gopala Krishna said that malaria cases have been declining for the past two years.

District Medical and Health Officer L Ram Mohan, additional district medical officer Leela Prasad, district malaria officers D Samba Murthy, Y Mani, malaria staff and others participated in the visit.