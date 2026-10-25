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Congress should win, even if I fail: Priyanka Dandi

Visakhapatnam East constituency in-charge Priyanka Dandi addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
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Visakhapatnam East constituency in-charge Priyanka Dandi addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

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Visakhapatnam: Congress party Visakhapatnam East constituency in-charge Priyanka Dandi mentioned that her name was proposed officially for the Mayor candidate for the second general elections to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Even as YS Sharmila Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, announced her candidature on behalf of Congress, she stated that three members were shortlisted and sent to the PCC president for finalisation and her name was nominated as the official candidate.

Priyanka said in the letter that the DCC president and APCC State Vice-President were entrusted with the responsibility of accompanying her nomination papers and ensuring they were submitted to the Returning Officer along with the party's official B-form.

Priyanka pointed out that however contrary to the APCC president's instructions, district leaders handed over the B-form to another aspirant at the last minute.

Upon learning of this development, YS Sharmila Reddy wrote directly to the Returning Officer to cancel the already issued B-form and consider Priyanka's candidature as official.

Later, Visakhapatnam east constituency in-charge submitted the letter to the Returning Officer in time. Even though the RO denied considering her candidature with the B-form according to election rules.

Despite efforts to resolve the issue and appeal, Priyanka stated that she was unable to submit the B-form or withdraw her nomination by the deadline; therefore, she had no choice but to contest as an independent candidate.

Emphasising that she would remain committed to Congress and its ideology, Priyanka appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam not to vote for her despite her contesting as an independent candidate and urged the voters to vote for Congress symbol.

Vasu Potnuru
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vasu Potnuru

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Potnuru Srinivasa Rao (Vasu Potnuru) is an experienced journalist specialised in politics, sports, crime, general topics and tribal stories. With 18 years of writing and reporting expertise, he contributes to The Hans India's editorial department as Principal Correspondent based in Visakhapatnam. Vasu Potnuru completed his Bachelor of Business Management. Earlier, he worked as a staff reporter in a leading Telugu vernacular. During free time, the journalist spends time listening to music, playing cricket and shuttle badminton. Vasu Potnuru, an accomplished writer, honed his expertise in various genres such as politics, crime, sports and general topics. He received an award from the HYBIZ Media Awards for the Best Rural Story in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also, he bagged the Best Crime Reporter Award in Visakhapatnam. He serves in different unions of working journalists and contributes to service activities.

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GVMC Mayor CandidateCongress B Form DisputePriyanka DandiYS Sharmila APCCVisakhapatnam Municipal Elections
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