Congress should win, even if I fail: Priyanka Dandi

Visakhapatnam: Congress party Visakhapatnam East constituency in-charge Priyanka Dandi mentioned that her name was proposed officially for the Mayor candidate for the second general elections to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Even as YS Sharmila Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, announced her candidature on behalf of Congress, she stated that three members were shortlisted and sent to the PCC president for finalisation and her name was nominated as the official candidate.

Priyanka said in the letter that the DCC president and APCC State Vice-President were entrusted with the responsibility of accompanying her nomination papers and ensuring they were submitted to the Returning Officer along with the party's official B-form.

Priyanka pointed out that however contrary to the APCC president's instructions, district leaders handed over the B-form to another aspirant at the last minute.

Upon learning of this development, YS Sharmila Reddy wrote directly to the Returning Officer to cancel the already issued B-form and consider Priyanka's candidature as official.

Later, Visakhapatnam east constituency in-charge submitted the letter to the Returning Officer in time. Even though the RO denied considering her candidature with the B-form according to election rules.

Despite efforts to resolve the issue and appeal, Priyanka stated that she was unable to submit the B-form or withdraw her nomination by the deadline; therefore, she had no choice but to contest as an independent candidate.

Emphasising that she would remain committed to Congress and its ideology, Priyanka appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam not to vote for her despite her contesting as an independent candidate and urged the voters to vote for Congress symbol.