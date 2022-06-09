Cordelia Cruise Empress reaches Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited Cordelia Cruise Empress touches the shores of Vizag on Wednesday morning.

Travellers who sailed from Chennai expressed delight over the voyage that gave them 'out-of-the-world' experience. For many of them, it was a maiden voyage and they were accorded a warm welcome as drums played in the background at Visakhapatnam Port wherein the ship was anchored at EQ1.

Matching up with the rhythm, the travellers broke into a dance after alighting from the ship. When The Hans India interacted with the passengers, they mentioned that the trip would remain etched in their memory.

From Vizag, the cruise ship that has a capacity of 1,900-plus passengers sails back to Chennai the same evening. The cruise offers a three-night package services from Vizag to Puducherry and Chennai and the sailing dates from Vizag to Chennai for the month include June 15 and 22.

Inaugurating the cruise from Vizag along with Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority K Rama Mohana Rao and the cruise management on Wednesday, Tourism Minister RK Roja said the trip on the Cordelia Cruise Empress will remain an unforgettable experience. "It is a great opportunity for the common man to travel on high seas amid star-hotel amenities. People who have been confined to their homes due to the coronavirus for two years should utilise the rare opportunity available for them," Roja added, exuding confidence that it's just the beginning and the tourism sector is all set to grow further in the coming months.

With casino, swimming pools for different age groups, children arena, five restaurants, entertainment podiums, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra K Vijay Mohan said that the cruise offers a five-star hotel experience for the passengers. "The cruise arrived in Vizag with full occupancy and sails back to Puducherry with 100 percent occupancy. Bookings till next month have almost been over. We hope that the cruise tourism will turn out to be a huge hit among the travellers," he added.