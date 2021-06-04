Courage and confidence aids fight against Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: Courage and confidence are the main driving factors to fight against coronavirus along with proper medication and family support, opines Kolachina Rama Jagannath.



Employed as a stenographer at Divisional Railway Manager's office in Waltair Division, he underlines the need to wage a fearless battle against the virus despite all challenges and circumstance.

After identifying the initial symptoms, Jagannath and his wife K Santoshi Lakshmi approached a testing centre. "When the results came out to be positive, we did not get scared and decided to give a tough fight. Seeking the support of the railway hospital doctors, both of us got isolated at home," he says.

Keeping the neighbours' safety in view, Jagannath informed the members of his apartment association that they were in home isolation.

Five days later, when he and his wife were about to recover, Jagannath developed breathing complications. "My increased anxiety levels had an impact on the pulse rate. Fear gripped me when oxygen levels dropped to 80," he recalls.

His complications led him to get admitted to the railway hospital. "But I was feeling a bit uneasy, thinking of my wife and two children. It was at the same time, I came to know that more than 15 persons in my circle passed away due to Covid-19," explains Jagannath, who was with the oxygen support for 10 days in the hospital.

As long as he was in the hospital, Jagannath listened to devotional songs and slokas depending on the day, watched comedy shows and penned down poetry.

Thankfully, his family, friends and colleagues extended support to Jagannath to recuperate fast. "After the initial three days of hospitalisation, I prepared myself to fight against the virus with all my strength. Also, I motivated the patients next to me to think positively as that's the most powerful mechanism to recover from the infection," he explains.

After returning home, Jagannath continued his home isolation for another week. "The 15-day-long treatment in the hospital made me emerge much stronger. Thanks to the doctors and the staff who helped me overcome my fear and gave me confidence. The hospital environment aided in my recovery as it is patient-friendly," he says.

Even after his complete recovery, Jagannath follows his daily routine meticulously. It includes practicing pranayama, yoga asanas, walking and consuming a healthy diet.