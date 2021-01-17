Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 vaccination begins for Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain flagged off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme of the Indian naval health care workers (HCW) at the vaccination centre INHS Kalyani.

On Saturday, Covishield vaccine was administered to 40 frontline coronavirus warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, health workers, ward sahayakas and medical attendants in coordination with the district health authorities.

After a thorough training, the vaccination centre staff administered vaccine to the beneficiaries in a hassle-free manner. A robust reporting mechanism for real time monitoring of the vaccination drive was in place and reporting of side-effects was taken care of. Over the next few months, all the service personnel of the Indian navy in Visakhapatnam will get vaccinated.