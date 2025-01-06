Crane owners appeal for waiver of life tax on AP registered cranes

Visakhapatnam: The Heavy Crane Owners’ Association appealed to the Telangana government for the waiver of life tax on Andhra Pradesh registered cranes through the Andhra Pradesh government.

The resolution was passed during the annual review meeting of the association held in Visa-khapatnam on Sunday.

The association laid emphasis on bringing diesel under the GST framework to ensure uni-form taxation and reduce operational costs for crane owners.

Members further resolved to urge the government to classify the crane business as part of the industrial sector, which would grant access to specialised benefits and support. The as-sociation also seeks to address financial challenges by appealing to companies across vari-ous sectors to honour their payment commitments as per work orders, ensuring financial stability and smooth business operations for crane owners.

Additionally, they plan to request banks to lower interest rates on heavy crane loans to align with those available for Indian-manufactured commercial equipment and vehicles.

Chairman of the association P Rajesh, president Leela Raghava Rao, secretary V Chandra-sekhar, among others, were present.