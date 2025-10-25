CSL delivers first of eight warship ‘Mahe’

Visakhapatnam: ‘Mahe’,the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC), built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi was delivered to the Indian Navy.

Named after the historic port town in the Union Territory of Puducherry, ‘Mahe’ symbolises India’s rich maritime heritage.

With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the delivery of ‘Mahe’ marks yet another milestone and reaffirms the government of India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The vessel which has been indigenously designed and constructed by CSL reflects India’s growing self-reliance in naval shipbuilding.

It is equipped for underwater surveillance, low intensity maritime operations (LIMO), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations in coastal waters and has advanced mine laying capability.

According to a statement received from the Indian Navy on Friday, the vessel was delivered on October 23.

The 78-mt long warship comes with a displacement of around 1,100 tons and the ship packs a punch in underwater warfare, with torpedoes, multifunctional anti-submarine rockets and advanced radars and sonars.

Induction of ASW SWCs will significantly boost the Indian Navy’s ASW capability, enhancing maritime security in the littorals.