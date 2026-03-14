Darshan tickets at Simhachalam by scanning a QR code at kiosks

Visakhapatnam: Ina move to streamline pilgrim convenience, enhance digital services at the temple, Self-Service Kiosks have been introduced at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam have introduced Self-Service Kiosk machines to streamline the process of issuing darshan tickets.

The initiative aims to ease the long wait for devotees who often end up waiting for hours at queue line counters for darshan tickets.

With the installation of these kiosks, devotees can now obtain their darshan tickets within seconds by simply scanning a QR code at the machines.

The new system marks a major technological upgrade in temple administration, ensuring a faster, smoother and hassle-free experience for pilgrims visiting the ancient shrine. The kiosks have been donated by Karur Vysya Bank as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Considering the heavy influx of devotees to the temple, the administration has strategically set up kiosk centres at the hilltop bus stand and PRO office premises, making the service easily accessible to pilgrims arriving at the shrine.

Speaking to The Hans India, Executive Officer of the Devasthanam J Venkata Rao highlighted, “Our objective is to leverage technology to provide a stress-free and peaceful darshan experience for devotees.

This facility will significantly save devotees’ time, and we are also making efforts to introduce Arjitha Sevas through this system. In future, we intend to introduce more digital services for the convenience of pilgrims.”

A total of eight kiosks have been allocated for the temple as part of the initiative. Of these, three kiosks have already been made operational, while the rest will soon be installed at rush areas of the temple.

Through these kiosks, pilgrims can currently obtain Rs.100 and Rs.300 darshan tickets instantly by scanning the QR codes.

Temple authorities believe the digital system will greatly reduce congestion at ticket counters and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience for thousands of devotees visiting the temple on a daily basis.