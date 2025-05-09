DemCon-25 to focus on ‘awareness to action’

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘from awareness to action’, a national conference on dementia care ‘DemCon-2025’ will be organised in the month of December this year.

The two-day event, scheduled to take place on December 5th and 6th, will feature plenary sessions, thought-provoking panels, practical workshops, and meaningful networking opportunities.

Organised jointly by Dementia India Alliance (DIA), Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, and Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, ‘DemCon-2025’ aims to bring together clinicians, caregivers, researchers, policymakers and advocates from across the country and beyond to share knowledge, explore innovations and build a better future for persons living with dementia.

The conference website was launched by the GITAM secretary M. Bharadwaj at the campus along with the organising committee members, led by G. Sambasiva Rao, Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation (SSACF) Trustees Board Chairman and DemCon 25 organising committee co-chairperson, K. Kumaraja, SSACF trustees board vice chairman, N.S. Raju, SSACF trustees board managing trustee.