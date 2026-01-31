Deputy CM calls for coordinated efforts of officials, transparency in rendering duties

Visakhapatnam: DeputyChief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development K Pawan Kalyan emphasised that officials have to discharge their duties sincerely to ensure that the government’s development and welfare programmes reach people.

In a review meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Friday at Visakhapatnam Collectorate with officials concerned from across North Andhra districts, Pawan Kalyan stated that the government is moving forward with the goal of transforming Panchayat Raj department into the most effective department and that he expects employees to work in tandem with the same mission exuding accountability. Stressing on the corruption-free governance, the Deputy CM directed the officials concerned to work without negligence towards serving the people.

Further, he enquired about the works carried out so far under various schemes such as VB-G RAM G, ‘Palle Panduga’ 1.0 and 2.0, ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’, and Jal Jeevan Mission. He sought explanations from officials regarding whether the targets set last year were achieved or not and reasons behind the incompletion.

Recalling the Panchayat Raj system during YSRCP’s tenure, Pawan Kalyan alleged, “The previous government had totally crippled Panchayat Raj system. It eliminated self-governance in panchayats. Without adhering to financial discipline, funds were diverted indiscriminately. The YSRCP also undermined the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission.”

The Deputy CM alleged that Rs 4,000 crore funds under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme were misused by the previous government. There is no evidence of water being supplied to a single household during YSRCP’s regime, he mentioned.

On the contrary, Pawan Kalyan said, the NDA government is moving forward by undoing the mistakes made by the previous government and strengthening the systems from grassroots. The YSRCP government committed many mistakes during its five-year rule, he pointed out.

Pawan Kalyan clarified that every person, from the highest-ranking officer to field assistant, should work with commitment, and that negligence and misuse of funds in employment guarantee and Jal Jeevan Mission works will not be tolerated. He warned that strict action would be taken against those, who fail to achieve the set targets or show negligence in rendering their duties. He stated that social audits should be conducted at regular intervals.

Further, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that there would be no political pressure or recommendations from his side to officials and that each officer has to work adhering to rules.

He stated that it has come to his notice that some officials, who worked during previous government tenure, are still maintaining ties with YSRCP leaders and showing negligence in implementing government policies.

The Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that laziness in executing work will not be tolerated at all. “We are implementing a number of reforms to strengthen Panchayat Raj department. We have completed promotions that were pending for years without any scope for favouritism in a transparent manner. We have demonstrated our sincerity by providing promotions to 10,000 people at once and we stand by them in every difficulty,” he said.

Pawan stated the NDA government is working hard for the development of State under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and getting funds with the cooperation of the Central government.

Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Employment Guarantee Scheme Director Shanmukh Kumar, district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and State and district level officials from the departments of Panchayat Raj and rural development, engineering, and rural water supply were present.