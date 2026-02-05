Digital Pathshalas reach out to remote villages

Visakhapatnam: In order to reduce digital divide in remote tribal regions and strengthen access to quality education for underserved children, two new Digital Pathshalas were set up in Guttulaputtu and Lochaluputtu villages of ASR district.

With an objective to enable schoolchildren and teachers to effectively use digital tools for learning and teaching, the Digital Pathshalas have been established by Aarohan, a non-profit organisation committed to inclusive education and community empowerment.

Equipped with computers, digital learning resources, and educational software, the centres aim to create an engaging, technology-enabled learning environment for students from tribal communities who have historically faced limited access to digital education. A key strength of this initiative is its ‘train the trainers’ approach.

Along with students, teachers will receive structured training for a stipulated number of hours to build their capacity in using computers, digital equipment and innovative teaching tools.