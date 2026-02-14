Divya Varanasi crowned ‘Miss Grand Andhra Pradesh 2026’

Visakhapatnam: A medical professional Divya Varanasi was crowned ‘Miss Grand Andhra Pradesh 2026’ at a pageant held recently in Hyderabad.

Organised under the leadership of Bharathi Berri, State director of ‘Miss Grand Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’, the pageant saw enthusiastic contestants.

The crown was presented to Divya Varanasi in the presence of ‘Miss Grand India 2025’ title winner Vishaka Kanwar, along with jury members.

A student of Ilahé Modeling and Finishing School, Divya impressed the judges with her confidence, clarity and effortless stage presence.

She will now represent Andhra Pradesh at ‘Miss Grand India’ national finals in April where she aims to promote Andhra culture and advocate women’s health awareness and empowerment.