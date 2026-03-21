Doctors save a patient with severe burn injuries

Visakhapatnam: A 37-year-old man, who sustained severe injuries following a blast at his workplace and exposure to ammonia gas and steam, was saved by a team of doctors at KIMS Icon Hospital.

Explaining the case, internal medicine specialist Ravi Kanna said the patient was brought to the hospital unconscious as he was suffering from burns in various parts of the body.

As carbon dioxide levels rose and oxygen levels dropped, the medical team immediately initiated VV ECMO (veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) to provide temporary support for lung function and maintain oxygenation.

As the patient’s condition gradually improved, he was discharged two weeks later, while his vision showed signs of recovery, doctors said.

Led by Ravi Kanna and intensivist Ravi Krishna and with the support of pulmonologist Phanindra, plastic surgeon Niteesh Reddy and ophthalmologist Sandhya, the treatment was provided by a multidisciplinary team.