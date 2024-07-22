Dozen YSRCP corporators switch their loyalty to NDA

Visakhapatnam: After 2024 polls, YSRCP received another rude shock as 12 of the party’s corporators switched loyalties. Already, the party has become washed out in North Andhra.

Soon, even the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is likely to slip from the YSRCP’s grip.

On Sunday, 12 YSRCP corporators exited from the party and decided to join TDP and Jana Sena Party.

Of the 12 YSRCP corporators, seven joined the TDP in the presence of the TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, east MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, among others, while the rest would team up with the JSP soon.

However, efforts made by former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and YSRCP north constituency in-charge KK Raju failed in convincing the corportors from leaving the party.

Concerns were raised as some more corporators are set to jump ship shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said, “No one forced the opposition leaders to join the TDP or JSP. As the previous government was not fair enough, the corporators are slowly moving out of the YSRCP. Corporators play a significant role in the city’s development.”

Sharing his views, MP Sribharat mentioned that corporators who have the support of the people and those who are hard working have been welcomed into the TDP. “The new entrants should work together as a team along with the alliance cadre,” the MP exhorted.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao stated that importance would be given to the TDP leaders who continue to strive hard for the party development. “Not just the corporators, even YSRCP MLAs, MLCs and district presidents want to team up with the alliance government due to the attitude of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Srinivasa Rao said.

Meanwhile, some of the corporators are scheduled to meet Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan and join the party in his presence.

The alliance is now eyeing the Mayor’s post as the YSRCP corporators are extending their support to the TDP and Jana Sena Party.