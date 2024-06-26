Effective strategies to mitigate drug abuse

Visakhapatnam: Drawing up effective strategies for the reduction of demand, supply and harm, departments concerned along with de-addiction centres team up to make Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam in particular, drug-free.

In tandem with the vision of Home Affairs and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and her 100-day action plan, the officials concerned are firming up action to eliminate cannabis cultivation, transportation and consumption at various levels.

Incorporating technology, the police are working towards placing a check on cannabis cultivation in tribal areas.

Along with educational campaigns in tribal and urban areas, awareness drives will be taken up at schools too to sensitise youth about the dangers of drug abuse. “Farmers who were persuaded to grow cannabis in tribal areas will be encouraged to switch to alternative crops. Awareness campaigns include such details as well. In order to curtail the sale and distribution of cannabis, the primary focus is on tracing the roots and considering serious measures to eradicate them at multiple levels,” the Home Minister mentioned earlier.

As June 26 is observed as the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, service providers and social activists lay emphasis on the need to draw up coordinated efforts to raise awareness about drug abuse, its devastating consequences on health and overall well-being. “In recent times, multiple drug abuse cases have gone up. A few years back, we used to deal with more cases of

alcohol abuse.

As young as a 13-year-old child is falling prey to drugs these days. As a service provider, we do take up sensitisation programmes tailored for students, department heads and parents along with capacity building programmes.

But the focus should be on large-scale awareness drives and consistent approach towards fighting drug abuse, involving concerned officials,” opines Uma Raj, chairperson of Green Valley Foundation, state-level coordinating agency-AP, resource person recognised by National Institute of Social Defence.

As part of the effective management strategies and drug abuse prevention methods, the focus is now on demand, supply and harm reduction. Delaying the initiation of drug use, disrupting the supply and easy accessibility of drugs and reducing the negative impact of drug use and related activities on individuals and communities form part of the action plan.

Focusing on the theme ‘the evidence is clear: invest in prevention’, NRI Institute of Medical Sciences is hosting a series of activities, including poster making, slogan writing, essay writing, elocution and short video making and quiz to build awareness about drug abuse which impacts individuals as well as communities on Wednesday