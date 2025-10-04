Elaborate arrangements in place for ICC Women World Cup

Visakhapatnam: Discussingthe elaborate arrangements in place for the upcoming ICC Women World Cup, a preparedness meeting was organised here on Friday.

Focusing on preparations made for the tournament, district and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) officials discussed in detail.

Directing the officials concerned, district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed the officials to facilitate uninterrupted power supply and robust backup systems for the forthcoming matches. Further, he underlined the need to implement beautification projects on a war-footing and work towards enhancing the brand image of the city.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi suggested multiple ticketing modes, including digital M-tickets, e-tickets, and physical tickets. He mentioned that special security measures would be taken at the ticket box offices and QR code system for parking will also be worked on. CCTV surveillance will be provided at the parking areas to ensure safety, he informed.

Shankhabrata Bagchi said that women police officers would be deployed for the security of all visiting teams.

The ACA officials informed that ICC and BCCI officials are scheduled to attend the marquee India vs Australia match on October 12. They shared that the ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 150 for India vs Australia, Rs 100 for remaining matches. Offline ticket sale through five counters located at the box office, gate 17 would be facilitated, they added.

Five matches are scheduled at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on October 9, 12, 13, 16 and October 26.

Officials expressed confidence that the measures taken for the tournament will set a benchmark as world-class safety, security, convenience and hospitality have been taken into consideration. GVMC Commissioner Kethan Garg, DCP–2 Mary Prashanti, Councillor, ACA Vishnu Dantu, COO, ACA Girish Dongre were present.