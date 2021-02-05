Employees and trade union activists carry out a massive protest in Visakhapatnam

Expressing their ire against the Centre's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, employees of the company along with activists of the trade unions took out a massive dharna at Ukkunagaram in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Scores of protestors who arrived at the steel plant to voice their views against privatisation laid emphasis that the stir would intensify in the coming days if the government refuses to withdraw the proposal.

To establish the steel plant, the protesters said, many had lost their lives. They added that they will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives even now to save the company from getting privatised if the government fail to budge.

With thousands of protestors reaching Ukkunagaram to express solidarity with the employees and activists, a sense of anxiety prevailed at the steel plant. The Joint Action Committee decided to intensify its stir in protest against the Centre's move to approve 100 per cent strategic disinvestment in RINL.