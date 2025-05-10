Empowering girls studying in govt schools through ‘GEM-2025’

Visakhapatnam: Reaffirming its commitment towards empowering young girls with holistic education, NTPC Simhadri inaugurated the ‘Girl Empowerment Mission-2025’ (GEM) at Sakuntalam on Friday.

The four-week residential workshop, a flagship CSR initiative of the NTPC Limited, aims to benefit 120 girl students, who have completed Class V from government schools in the surrounding areas.

The initiative was launched by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. Attending the event as chief guest, the Home Minister opined that if women get empowered, the country’s power too increases. Exhorting women to excel in the chosen fields, Anitha emphasised that education is an effective tool to empower girls and commended the organisation for the initiative it took. “Unlike earlier, students studying in government schools are outshining in their studies,” she mentioned.

TDP district president Gandi Babji, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, among others, unveiled the Telugu version of the GEM comic book aimed at inspiring young minds through stories of courage and leadership.

The GEM programme focuses on the all-round development of participants through academic sessions in English, Telugu, mathematics and environmental science, alongside extracurricular modules in arts, sports, music, computer literacy, and civil defence. Executive Director (HOP-Simhadri) Sameer Sharma stated that the initiative’s rooted in the belief that educated and empowered girls play a crucial role in uplifting families and contributing to society in its advancement. Further, he emphasised the long-term impact of the GEM initiative and appreciated the parents for supporting their daughters’ participation in the programme.