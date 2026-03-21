Empowering women through skills, improved livelihoods

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of its corporate social responsibility initiatives and International Women’s Day celebrations, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) focused on women empowerment through a community-led programme.

Inaugurated by Kameshwar Rao, CI, New Port police station, Pedagantyada, in the presence of AGPL senior management, the programme featured motivational addresses, engaging games for women and a prize distribution ceremony that recognised outstanding participants and entrepreneurs.

In 2022, the port launched its self sustainability initiative to help women gain skills and income. Since then, the initiative has nurtured 25 women run shops, enabling participants to earn around Rs 7,000 per month.

Empowering further, the port announced establishment of 25 additional women-led shops, taking the total to 50 micro enterprises. This expansion deepens the port’s commitment to inclusive growth, local entrepreneurship and steady household income for women from underserved communities.

As part of the programme’s next phase, the objective is to bring all women made products under a unified company brand and create a dedicated marketplace.

By doing so, it will increase visibility and sale, improve customer access and reach, strengthen the brand identity of locally-made products, promote entrepreneurship and skill based growth and support and sustainable income for women. Speaking on the occasion AGPL management said, women empowerment is a long-term commitment rather than a day’s agenda through which the port encourages resilience and extends support to women through skill development, business guidance and market linkages. “Our goal is to create real opportunities that lead to real income and real confidence. We are proud to see women move from zero earnings to stable livelihoods and leadership within their communities,” the management stated.