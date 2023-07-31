Ensure speedy justice to litigant public

Vizianagaram: AP High Court Judge Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy said that speedy justice should be provided to the litigant public with the setting up of new court in the district court.

He addressed a function organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday on the occasion of the inauguration of new Additional Senior Civil Judge Court Building at the District Court Complex here. He called upon the district administration to extend cooperation by providing facilities at the courts.

Senior advocates should concentrate on training their juniors in the profession in a better way, said another Judge of AP High Court Justice A V Sesha Sai. Bar and Bench should respect each other for speedy trial of cases. Senior Advocates are assets to the nation and they should be given proper respect in the courts, the Judge said.

Justice U Durgaprasada Rao said, “We have fought hard for the establishment of the sanction of new District Court Complex and achieved it.” He said it has been achieved with the cooperation of local leaders.

At present, as two courts have been formed, lawyers and magistrates should work together and try to resolve the pending cases promptly, he said.

SP M Deepika said that there is full cooperation from the judicial system to the police in solving the cases in the district. She said that she was trying to improve the performance of her department with the suggestions made by judiciary department.

District Judge B Sai Kalyanachakravarthy, State Bar Council Chairman Ganta Rama Rao and others have participated in the programme.