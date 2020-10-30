Every eligible person will get house: Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana clarified that TIDCO houses will be allotted to every eligible person in the state.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of exploiting the poor for his political gains and blocking the distribution of government lands to poor by filing false cases in the court.

In the garb of TIDCO scheme, Botcha said the previous government had looted the public funds. He expressed concern that not a single house could be completed even after getting permission for seven lakhs of houses from the Central government during Naidu's regime.

He said the foundation stone was laid for three lakh houses. Of which, only 81,000 houses were inched towards 90 per cent completion. Soon 43,000 houses will be completed and handed over to eligible beneficiaries, he added.

The Minister said the government aims to provide housing to 30 lakh people in the state. Speaking about the Polavaram project, he stated the previous government had done injustice to the people of the state and confined to coconut-breaking ceremonies instead of working towards completion of the project.

The previous government had spent only Rs 265 crore on the Polavaram project in two years, Botcha pointed out. "However, the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's aim is to complete the project successfully," he clarified.

Explaining the farmers welfare, the Minister added that the government has introduced several schemes to reach out to every single farmer in the state.