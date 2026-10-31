Expansion project of SEIL, Vizag Profiles to generate 3,000 jobs

Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Pradesh state government approved an expansion project by Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) and Vizag Profiles Private Ltd to the tune of Rs 5,194 crore. The Cabinet announced a host of tailor-made incentives for the project which is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,000 people and boost the production capacity to one million tonnes.

As part of the government’s efforts to further strengthen the industrial landscape in the state and to give a fillip to the steel manufacturing sector in AP, the decision towards the project was made in the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandhrababu Naidu.