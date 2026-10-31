- Fox Sagar to get Mini-Tank Bund makeover
- Ponguleti vows to safeguard every inch of govt land
- Revanth warns KCR, says nature will punish him
- CM Revanth seeks speedy nod for three high-speed rail corridors
- EAGLE Force tracks drug links in HCU, NALSAR, GITAM
- Gangakatva modernisation: Keep farmers’ interests in mind, not contractors: Jagga Reddy to irrigation officials
- Ramky-GVPR JV to execute Godavari project’s package II
- Uttam fixes Rs 66 per kg price cap on rice to curb inflation
Expansion project of SEIL, Vizag Profiles to generate 3,000 jobs
In Short
As part of the government’s efforts to further strengthen the industrial landscape in the state and to give a fillip to the steel manufacturing sector in AP, the decision towards the project was made in the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandhrababu Naidu.
Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Pradesh state government approved an expansion project by Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) and Vizag Profiles Private Ltd to the tune of Rs 5,194 crore. The Cabinet announced a host of tailor-made incentives for the project which is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,000 people and boost the production capacity to one million tonnes.
As part of the government’s efforts to further strengthen the industrial landscape in the state and to give a fillip to the steel manufacturing sector in AP, the decision towards the project was made in the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandhrababu Naidu.
KCR tried to grab Rs 50k-cr Miyapur land, alleges CM Revanth
Bhatti’s call at NAREDCO TG property show: Realty must become partner in TG’s growth
Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’
Kids' edu videos attract attention, not learning: ISB study
Institutional autonomy must be respected by everyone in the country
Much ado about one MLC seat: Million memes, noise and political theatre