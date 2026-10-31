Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Visakhapatnam
News

Expansion project of SEIL, Vizag Profiles to generate 3,000 jobs

In Short

As part of the government’s efforts to further strengthen the industrial landscape in the state and to give a fillip to the steel manufacturing sector in AP, the decision towards the project was made in the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandhrababu Naidu.

Representational image
X

Representational image

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Pradesh state government approved an expansion project by Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) and Vizag Profiles Private Ltd to the tune of Rs 5,194 crore. The Cabinet announced a host of tailor-made incentives for the project which is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,000 people and boost the production capacity to one million tonnes.

As part of the government’s efforts to further strengthen the industrial landscape in the state and to give a fillip to the steel manufacturing sector in AP, the decision towards the project was made in the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandhrababu Naidu.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

SEIL ExpansionVizag ProfilesSteel IndustryAP Investments3000 Jobs
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X