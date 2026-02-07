Experts highlight industrial safety in high-risk factories

Visakhapatnam: The CII Andhra Pradesh conference on ‘Industrial Safety and Environmental Protection in High-Risk Factories’ aimed to strengthen safety and sustainability across chemical, pharmaceutical, and other high-risk industries.

Organised in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the event focused on building a strong safety culture through leadership commitment, employee empowerment and integration of safety as a core operational function.

Along with process safety, the discussions included risk management, regulatory compliance, and environmental protection, while promoting proactive emergency preparedness and crisis management.

By bringing together industry leaders, regulators, and safety experts, the conference sought to share best practices, encourage collaboration, and drive initiatives that prevent accidents, protect lives, safeguard environment and ensure long-term industrial growth.

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J Shiva Shankar Reddy stated that the factory sector is at a critical transition point with the imminent implementation of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code, replacing the Factories Act that has been in force for many decades. He said many major industrial accidents are caused by seemingly minor deviations from standard operating procedures, such as unsafe material handling, inadequate earthing, improper equipment use, and failure to follow permit and emergency systems.

He urged industries to strengthen process safety, adopt layered protection systems for high-risk activities, ensure effective emergency preparedness, and build strong safety awareness among employees and contractors to prevent incidents and protect lives, communities and the environment.

CII Visakhapatnam DVS Narayana Raju, chairman said that industrial safety is a strategic imperative for the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors as it directly impacts human health, environmental protection, and business continuity.

Highlighting key industry challenges, Raju noted that hazardous processes, evolving regulatory requirements, human error despite automation, ageing equipment, and gaps in standard operating procedures continue to pose risks. PP Lal Krishna, Managing Director, Visakha Pharma City Ltd, added, “Building a sustainable safety culture in high-risk industries requires visible leadership, robust process safety systems, and continuous capability development. Investing in people and systems is essential to safeguarding lives, protecting the environment and ensuring long-term industrial growth.”

KVV Raju, CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, underlined that industrial safety and environmental protection are inseparable priorities.

The conference underscored the importance of collaboration between industry, regulators, and communities to drive safety excellence, reduce industrial risks.