Extension of services of special train

Visakhapatnam: To clear extra rush, railways decided to run special train services between Visakhapatnam- Tirupati, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati and Bengaluru.





Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train (08583) will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 pm from March 6 to 24 which will reach Tirupati the next day at 9.15 am for eight trips.





In return, Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special (08584) will leave Tirupati at 9.55 pm on Tuesday from March 7 to 25 which will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.15 am (eight trips)





The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.





The train comprises second AC-one, third AC-five, sleeper class-nine, general second class-four, second class cum luggage-1, generator motor car-1 LHB coaches.





Visakhapatnam-Bangalore Cantonment weekly special train (08543) will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3.55 pm from March 5 to 30. It will reach Bangalore Cantonment the next day at 9.15 am (nine trips).





In return, Bangalore Cantonment - Visakhapatnam weekly special (08544) will leave Bangalore Cant at 3.50 pm on Mondays from March 6 to May 1. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 11 am (nine trips).





The train will stop at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta,Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapeta, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantonment.





The train has second AC-1, third AC-5, sleeper class-10, general second class-5, second class cum luggage coaches-2.





Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special train (02809) will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 1.30 pm from March 4 to April 29. It will reach Tirupati the next day at 7.50 am (nine trips)





In return, Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special (02810) will leave Tirupati at 8 pm on Sundays from March 5 to April 30. It reaches Bhubaneswar the next day at 4.30 pm (nine trips).





The Khurda Road, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati. The train comprises third AC-16, generator motor car-2 LHB coaches.



