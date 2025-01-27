Fake IAS couple held by city police

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police have registered a case against a couple who have been cheating people as IAS officers and offering jobs to many vulnerable persons and allotting TIDCO houses in the city. MVP police registered a case against V Bhagyarekha alias Amrita and M Chandra Sekhar couple for duping victims by showing fake ID cards as IAS officers.

The court sentenced the two accused for 15 days and sent them to the Visakhapatnam Central Prison. The couple was cheating innocent persons by propagating that they were working as a Joint Commissioner in the HRC Department.

Both the accused received Rs 80,000 cash from a person through digital payment as they assured the victim that they would allot a TIDCO house. Later, when the victim asked about the house, the accused kept delaying and threatening of filing false cases against the person.

Again, in December 2024, another person lodged a similar complaint with the police that Rs 1 lakh was transferred to the accused for investing in a TIDCO house. The accused introduced themselves as GVMC Commissioner to the victim showing fake ID cards.

Last year, the accused cheated another retailer and got new clothes worth Rs 1 lakh from him without paying the amount for the purchase. The couple also cheated a few more persons within the jurisdiction of Kancharapalem police station in the garb of offering them jobs and allotting TIDCO houses.

These apart, a house owner complained against the accused for occupying their house forcibly and threatened them for requesting to vacate the house when they were tenants.

As per the instructions of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, MVP Police deployed special teams to trace the offenders and arrest them.

According to the police, a number of people were cheated by the couple in a similar manner in Manyam district, Vizianagaram and

Visakhapatnam city.

Also they cheated many by claiming to be a trainee IAS. The city police are registering complaints from all of them and appealing to the victims to lodge complaints in their respective police stations.