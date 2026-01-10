Fest aims to transform iconic sites into tourism hubs

Visakhapatnam: The3rd edition of the ‘Indian Lighthouse Festival’ was inaugurated by former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who graced the occasion as chief guest along with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal at MGM Park here on Friday.

The two-day event, featuring a presentation of traditional cuisines and cultural dance and theatre performances followed by interactive activity zones, witnessed over 3,500 visitors in the inaugural ceremony.

Set against glowing lighthouses and the backdrop of the Bay of Bengal, the classical presentation showcased devotion, history and national pride.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, said, “This festival will not only boost lighthouse tourism but also deepen collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders of the tourism industry. With the mega carnival highlighting regional cultural performances, art and crafts and illumination of lighthouses, the festival lends an interesting dimension to tourism because it promotes local coastal culture and provides an impetus to economic development.” Highlighting the coastal culture, the former Vice President said that Andhra Pradesh has a fascinating local coastal culture rooted in tradition.

“I am glad to note that out of the 17 lighthouses in AP, 10 have been developed for tourism promotion,” he mentioned.

As part of the event, over 40 self-help group (SHG) stalls from across Andhra Pradesh, showcased handcrafted artifacts and indigenous products, accentuating rich flavours of coastal cuisine.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Lighthouses are emerging as vibrant centres of tourism, culture and local enterprise. The focus of the Narendra Modi government is to actively involve coastal communities by empowering them to preserve, protect and promote these iconic structures as living symbols of India’s maritime legacy.” Further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Indian Lighthouse Festival beautifully blends heritage with celebrations. A soulful Kuchipudi tribute, marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, set against the illuminated coastline, captures the spirit of our nation, while the vibrant folk dances from the Northeast add colour, rhythm and youthful energy to the festival at this beautiful location by the Bay of Bengal. Together, these performances transform lighthouses into dynamic cultural spaces.”

Presentation of Manipur’s ‘Pung Cholam’, Arunachal Pradesh’s ‘Galo dance’, the Mizoram’s ‘Cheraw’, Tripura’s ‘Sangrain’, Meghalaya’s ‘Wangala’, Nagaland’s ‘Kabui’, Sikkim’s ‘Marauni’, and Assam’s ‘Bihu’ added a rich cultural flavor to the festival.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, among others, took part in the inaugural ceremony.