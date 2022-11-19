Fire accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at the conveyor belt burning in RMHP (raw material handling plant) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Saturday.

Thick fumes of smoke emanated from the RMHP area.

Meanwhile, firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.

According to the officials, property damage is estimated to be up to Rs.50 lakh. Further details are awaited.