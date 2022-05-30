Fire breaks out from Vedanta loader in Vizag
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as fire broke out at Vedanta Private Limited loader in Visakhapatnam Port in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The flames engulfed the conveyor belt of the unit. Meanwhile, the port officials alerted the firefighters who rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Further details are yet to be ascertained.
