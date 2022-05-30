  • Menu
Fire breaks out from Vedanta loader in Vizag

Tension prevailed as fire broke out at Vedanta Private Limited loader in Visakhapatnam Port in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as fire broke out at Vedanta Private Limited loader in Visakhapatnam Port in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The flames engulfed the conveyor belt of the unit. Meanwhile, the port officials alerted the firefighters who rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Further details are yet to be ascertained.

